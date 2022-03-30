IAF yet to grant permanent commission to its women fighter pilots

Notwithstanding the Indian Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) decision to convert the “Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF)” into a permanent commission in February, the IAF is yet to grant permanent commission to any of its woman fighter pilots.

Currently, there are 15 women fighter pilots in the IAF, all of whom have benefited from the IAF’s 2016 “experimental scheme” to induct women as fighter pilots for a period of five years. The “experimental scheme” had in fact broken the Armed Forces’ unwritten dictum of not having women in combat roles. The IAF’s 15 women fighter pilots fly supersonic jets, including the IAF’s long-standing workforce, the MiG-21s, the frontline twin engine Sukhoi-30MKIs and the French-origin Rafales.

A senior officer in the IAF told Frontline that given the enormous cost involved in training a fighter pilot—Rs.15 crore—the IAF needed to think long and hard before it can open up the granting of permanent commission to women pilots in the fighter stream.

While a permanent commission in the fighter stream still eludes women pilots, the IAF has granted permanent commission to four of its women transport pilots and nine of its women helicopter pilots. Currently, there are a total of 53 women helicopter pilots and a similar number of women transport pilots serving in the IAF. There are around 160 women pilots across the three Armed Forces.

Though women have frequently and consistently shattered multiple glass ceilings in the overwhelmingly male-dominated 14-lakh strong Indian Armed Forces, there are just 3,904 (Army 1,705; IAF 1,640; and Navy 559) women officers among the 70,000-strong officer cadre, and 100 women jawans in the Corps of Military Police (CMP). Of these 3,904 women officers, 685 women officers in the Army, 381 in the IAF and 49 in the Navy have been granted permanent commission, thanks largely to the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Apart from the women officers, there are 1,666 women doctors, 189 dentists and 4,734 nurses in the Armed Forces Medical Service.

According to a statement made in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, women officers are now being inducted in all combat roles of the IAF.

The Minister also stated that the combat employment philosophy vis-à-vis the commissioning of women in the Armed Forces “was a continuously evolving process and was being regularly reviewed”.

While the Indian Navy has started deploying women officers on frontline warships including stealth frigates and missile guided destroyers and tankers, the Indian Army is yet to commission women officers in its main combatised formations including the infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery and armoured corps.