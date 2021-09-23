Hyderabad civil court restrains Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy from making defamatory statements against Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao

A Hyderabad civil court has directed A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, and his agents not to make any defamatory statements linking K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, with the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the 2017 Tollywood drugs scandal.

The court, which was hearing the defamation suit filed by Rama Rao against Revanth Reddy, issued an interim injunction order to this effect and adjourned the matter to October 20. Rama Rao had approached the city civil court alleging that Revanth Reddy had made several slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations against him and had falsely linked him with the E.D.’s investigation against a number of film personalities in connection with a case involving drug trafficking and money laundering. The court directed Revanth Reddy to file his counter within four weeks.

The Third Additional Chief Judge said in his order: “The court is pleased to pass an ex-parte ad interim injunction restraining Anumula Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libellous or scandalous statements either by way of print, electronic media, in public or in private including the social media and the internet linking K Taraka Rama Rao with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ED in the drugs scandal.”

The two leaders have gone after each other on on Twitter for the past few months. The acrimony spread to their supporters recently when they clashed outside the TPCC president’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses said trouble erupted when around 15 party workers belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, of which Rama Rao is the working president, attempted to lay siege to Revanth Reddy’s house and attempted to burn an effigy of the TPCC president. Congressmen retaliated by charging at the TRS workers with sticks, triggering pandemonium.