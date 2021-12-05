Heavy rain lashes Odisha as Cyclone Jawad weakens into a depression

The deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal that had intensified into cyclonic storm Jawad on December 3 and weakened into a deep depression the next day, further weakened into a depression off the Odisha coast on December 5 causing widespread rain in the State’s coastal districts for the second consecutive day.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, the deep depression (remnants of Jawad) weakened into a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal south-east of Puri on December 5. It was to move north-eastwards and weaken further into a well-marked low pressure by midnight.

Squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, prevailed along and off the Odisha coast, with the coastal districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore experiencing heavy rainfall during the day on December 5.

Normal life remained paralysed as intermittent rain continued in the State’s coastal belt and in isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Odisha and coastal districts of West Bengal. Few vehicles could be seen plying on the roads as most people stayed home.

The port town of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district adjoining Puri recorded the highest of 109 mm rainfall in an hour time during afternoon from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm on December 5. Paradip had received a total of 201 mm rainfall since 8.30 am in the morning. "It was almost dark like night at Paradip at 3 pm," tweeted a resident of the port town.

The unseasonal rain has affected the paddy crop in the coastal region. The districts most affected include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Balasore.

Cyclone Jawad which turned into a depression also brought rain in many interior districts of Odisha. Rain was likely to continue over Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj on December 6, according to the weatherman in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, a farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Ganjam district following loss of harvest-ready crops.