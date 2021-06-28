Gupkar alliance leaders to meet in Srinagar tomorrow to discuss stand on delimitation exercise in J&K

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will be meeting tomorrow, June 29, to discuss the developing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows the Gupkar leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 in New Delhi.

There had been much speculation regarding the June 24 meet, with a section of the media and Kashmiris in general hoping for succour, including restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Prime Minister gave no assurance on the way forward and only heard out the grievances and apprehensions of the representatives of the political parties of the erstwhile State.

A tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah after the meeting gave the impression that delimitation and elections will precede the restoration of statehood. This has become a grave concern for the Gupkar leaders, as was also evident from a pointed response by Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of the erstwhile State.

“On the one hand the Centre claimed that the decision in August 2019 was taken [to facilitate] a complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and, on the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir is treated differently by bringing a delimitation commission,” Omar Abdullah said at a press brief.

Earlier, Amit Shah had tweeted: “The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament.”

According to the PAGD spokesperson Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), there is scepticism surrounding the delimitation exercise and the meeting will likely discuss the stand that the Gupkar allies ought to take in this regard.

The meeting will be chaired by Farooq Abdullah, PAGD president, at his Gupkar road residence in Srinagar.