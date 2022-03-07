Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh government’s Chief Whip, says the State Assembly will discuss High Court ruling regarding developing Amaravati as the State capital

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will discuss at length, starting March 10, the verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government must follow the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act and develop Amaravati as the capital city for the residuary State that was left after the creation of Telangana.

Disclosing this to Frontline, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip, said that members had impressed upon Thammineni Seetharam, Speaker of the Assembly, to call for a discussion on the verdict and that he had declared “a discussion will be held”.

A divisional bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra in its final verdict on the issue ruled that the State government’s decision to abolish the CRDA, which was constituted during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime, and establish three capitals instead violated the fundamental rights of the farmers who had given up their lands for the creation of Amaravati as the State’s capital. It termed the failure of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to complete developing Amaravati a “fraud on power”.

The court ruled that the State legislature lacked the competency to shift the organs of the State while disposing off a batch of petitions filed challenging the government’s decision to move two Bills—the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions, and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Repeal Bills 2020. It also found fault with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for abandoning the Amaravati project as financially unviable, ruling that it was a lame excuse.

Hundreds of farmers hope that the court’s verdict, unless disturbed by the State approaching the Supreme Court, will put an end to the festering controversy and confusion created after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government decided to make Visakhapatnam as the executive or administrative capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

For the record, over 24,000 farmers across 29 villages in the Amaravati region had given up 33,000 acres of land under the land pooling scheme for developing the new capital. The previous TDP government had also spent over Rs.15,000 crore towards development of the region. The farmers in their petitions claim that the Andhra Pradesh government had entered into agreements with them acquiring their land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) after promising to develop the region into the capital city.

But the court’s verdict has not gone down well with the government and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Senior functionaries of the YSRCP told Frontline that it was a clear case of the “judiciary overstepping its powers”. Said a senior legislator belonging to the ruling dispensation: “If one went by the High Court’s verdict that the State legislature does not have the power to decide the capital city, then what is the use and purpose of the legislature?”

The court ruled that the government must develop Amaravati as the Andhra Pradesh capital as per the master plan, and stipulated a six month period for the completion of the same. The court further ruled that the State government must not shift any office from the present capital, Amaravati.

The State government has also been directed by the court to keep it informed on the implementation of its order on developing Amaravati as the State’s capital. In a further relief to the farmers, the court has directed the State and the APCRDA to develop the land surrendered by the farmers and provide reconstituted plots within three months.

A High Court bench headed by the Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari heard the famers’ petitions initially. But hearings ended abruptly when Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari was transferred to Sikkim. In March 2021, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who took over from Justice Maheswari as Chief Justice, announced that a new bench would conduct hearings afresh and constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Nainala Jayasurya to hear the petitions. The hearings were slated to start in May 2021, but got postponed to August thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.