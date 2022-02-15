Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci appointed CEO of Air India

Talace Private Limited, the special-purpose vehicle of Tata Sons and Air India’s new owners, announced the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the airline’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director on February 14. Ayci, who was until January 27 the chairman of Turkish Airlines, is an aviation industry leader, having pioneered the seccesses that Turkish Airlines has seen in recent years.

Ever since they won the competitive bid to take over 100 per cent of the government’s stake in the the debt-ridden national carrier, it was well-known that the Tata Group was keen on hiring an expatriate to head Air India. Several potential candidates, including those currently or formerly employed with European and American carriers, had been interviewed for the role.

Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement: “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era”.

The 1971 Istanbul-born Ilker Ayci is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. In 2011, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Republic of Turkey Investment Support and Promotion Agency. His professional career includes a role as an adviser to the then Mayor of Istanbul and current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Ayci has been with Turkish Airlines from 2015.

Ilker Ayci will not be the first expatriate to head an Indian-owned airline.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the promoters of the low-cost airline IndiGo, has deployed several expatriates in its top management. Its CEO Ronojoy Dutta is a United States citizen. Currently, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer is president and chief operating officer, while Willy Boulter is its Chief Commercial Officer. Vistara, the Tata Group-Singapore Airlines joint-venture, has had several Singaperean nationals, including Phee Teik Yeoh and Leslie Thng, in its top management positions, including as its CEO.