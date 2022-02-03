First sea sortie of ‘Vagir’, the fifth French-designed Scorpene-class submarine built at Mazagon Docks, commences

The Indian Navy has announced the commencement of sea trials of the fifth of its six Kalvari class attack submarines that are based on the French-designed Scorpène-class of submarines.

Built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with the Naval Group (formerly known as Direction des Constructions Navales or Direction des Constructions Navales International) of France, the submarine is part of the Indian Navy’s “Project 75”. Launched in November 2020, the submarine undertook its first sea sortie on February 1, which is a major milestone.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors.

The submarine, which is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy later this year after completion of these sea trials, will be named Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vagir once it is commissioned. The submarine will be the second Indian Naval submarine with the name INS Vagir. The earlier INS Vagir, a Russian Vela-class submarine, served the Navy from 1973 to 2001.

The public sector Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited had delivered two Project-75 submarines during 2021.

The Rs.23,000 crore “Project 75” entails the construction of six submarines of the Kalvari class at the government-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai in collaboration with the French Naval Group. Four of these submarines—INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela—have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

With INS Vagir having already commenced her sea trials, only the sixth and last submarine, which is at an advanced stage of outfitting, is awaited. These submarines are capable of undertaking both anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare missions. They can also be deployed for intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.

In July 2021, the Narendra Modi government issued a tender for the long-pending project to build in India, with foreign collaboration, six new-generation conventional stealth submarines. The project was first granted “acceptance of necessity” in November 2007 and was named Project-75 (India), or P-75(I), and is a follow-on to Project 75.