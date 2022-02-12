First meeting of high level committee on issues relating to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to be held on February 17

The high level Dispute Resolution Sub Committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry to help resolve the contentious issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, will hold its first meeting on February 17, according to top officials of Telangana. It will be held by video conferencing. While the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, helped facilitate the creation of Telangana State through the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, several issues remain unresolved. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reiterated their known positions on almost all these issues, including those relating to sharing of institutions under schedule IX and X and the payment of electricity dues.

The committee was constituted as per the decision taken in the meeting between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Somesh Kumar and Sameer Sharma respectively, on January 12. The committee is primarily tasked with carrying out preparatory work and recommending pragmatic ways to solve the bilateral issues that have arisen post the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The committee comprises Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary (Centre-State) in the Union Home Ministry; K. Ramakrishna Rao, Telangana Special Chief Secretary; and S.S. Rawat, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Finance). Officials in the know said that joint secretaries and other bureaucrats from various Union ministries would be invited depending on the subject under discussion.

One of the biggest issues before the committee is the payment of electricity dues. Both States claim that the other needs to pay it. While Andhra Pradesh says electricity dues from Telangana distribution companies are to the tune of Rs.3,442 crore, Telangana officials maintain that the total amount due to the State’s utilities from Andhra Pradesh is Rs.12,111 crore. Telangana includes in this the costs incurred it incurred in the purchase of thermal power after it was deprived of low-cost hydel power from the Sileru Hydro Project. Andhra Pradesh has filed a case in the High Court and Telangana is demanding that the case be withdrawn so that the amounts can be settled.

Another major difference between the two States relates to the sharing of institutions under Schedules IX and X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. There are 89 institutions listed under Schedule IX and over a hundred listed under Schedule X, with most of them located in Hyderabad. While Andhra Pradesh is of the view that these institutions should be divided as stipulated in the Act and that both States should be allowed to have joint access to their services, Telangana’s view is that the institutions belong to the State in whose territory they are located, with the understanding that their services can be availed through coordination between the governments.

With Andhra Pradesh having gone to court on the bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions, Telangana insists that Andhra Pradesh first withdraw these cases so that the bifurcation issues of Schedule IX and X institutions can be resolved.

Differences also persist on the 5,000 acres of land allotted to Deccan Infrastructure Land Holdings Ltd (DILL), which was repossessed by the Telangana government in 2015 citing land allotment violations; on Andhra Pradesh’s demand for the division of Singareni Colllieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and its subsidiary Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Engineering Ltd (APHMEL); on the allocation of the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi; on apportionment of tax arrears and refund under Sections 50, 51 & 56 of the Reorganisation Act; on the division of cash balance and bank deposits; and on the payment of dues towards the upkeep of common institutions such as the High Court, and the Raj Bhavan.