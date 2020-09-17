Farooq Abdullah calls for a more meaningful debate on Kashmir in Parliament

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the National Conference (NC) is keen for a wider and more meaningful debate on the Kashmir issue. Party president Farooq Abdullah called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 15 and sought a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir “in wake of the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding of Articles 370 and 35A”.

The NC has three MPs in the Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah (Srinagar), Mohammad Akbar Lone (Baramulla) and Hasnain Masoodi (Anantnag) and they had given notice to the chair on the issue under rule 193. They highlighted the grave ramifications of the “unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions which were undertaken by the GOI on August 5, 2019”.

The NC emphasised that the Centre’s unilateral actions vis-a-vis Jammu &Kashmir had compounded people’s issues and added that if the “constitutional crisis” in the erstwhile state was not addressed it would have far-reaching consequences on the interests of the country and the entire region as well.

Hasnain Masoodi also sought a discussion on the alleged fake encounter in Shopian. During Zero Hour on September 16 he expressed deep concern over the sluggish pace of the investigation. “With DNA samples taken more than a month back, there is no reason to delay the investigations,” he said. He even initiated a Calling Attention notice on September 16 to get information on the status of the investigation.

Speaking on the matter in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi said, “He informed the House that after the unconstitutional decision of 5th August 2019 a story of oppression is being scripted in JK, thousands were detained and now the oppression has been to new levels with fake encounters and custodial deaths. A month back three youths were gunned in an encounter at Shopain and it was claimed that three were dreaded militants and after a few days it was found they were innocent labourers from Rajouri and were allegedly killed in a fake encounter. The DNA samples though taken a month back, the investigation is being without any reason delayed.”