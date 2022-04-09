Enhanced Pinaka Rocket System built by local industry flight tested, all trial objectives met successfully

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on April 8 successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and the Pinaka Area Denial Munitions (ADM) rocket system at the Pokhran Firing Ranges. Both trials involved the flight-testing of new-design rockets based on advanced technologies. Over the last fortnight a total of 24 EPRS rockets were test fired for different ranges.

A spokesperson of the DRDO said that during the flight-testing the required accuracy and consistency were achieved by the rockets, meeting all trial objectives satisfactorily.

Added the spokesperson: "With these trials, the initial phase of technology absorption of EPRS by the industry has successfully been completed and the industry partners are ready for user trials and series production of the rocket system."

Developed by DRDO’s Pune based Armament Research and Development Establishment and supported by DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, also located in Pune, the EPRS is the upgraded version of the Pinaka rocket system. As the name suggests, the enhanced Pinaka variant has been upgraded with advanced technologies that enhance the range of the rocket system to meet emerging requirements.

After establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range version of Pinaka, DRDO successfully transferred the technology to two industry partners, Munitions India Limited (MIL) and Economic Explosives Limited Nagpur. During the present trials, rockets manufactured by MIL under a transfer of technology from DRDO were flight-tested.

Different variants of munitions and fuses which can be deployed on the Pinaka rocket system were also successfully test evaluated at the Pokhran Field Firing Range.