Election strategist Prashant Kishor in Telangana, meets with Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao

With the bonhomie and kid gloves now off between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the former has unleashed and finally made public his latest political weapon.

Prashant Kishor, the noted political and election strategist, was in Telangana on February 26 and 27, closeted with Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s farm house at Erravelli village in Siddipet district. He met with voters, inquiring about the implementation of various government welfare schemes in certain areas of the State—primarily Chandrashekar Rao’s constituency of Gajwel—and was also briefed by several Telangana government officials.

Sources told Frontline that during his one-on-one meeting with Chandrashekar Rao, Kishor briefed the Chief Minister on the feedback he had received from the people and the possible strategies to be adopted by the party in the coming months. Elections to the Telangana Assembly are due in 2023.

Though Kishor’s name has cropped up numerous times over his behind-the-scenes involvement with Chandrashekar Rao, this is the first time that he has been spotted anywhere in the State. Kishor’s involvement with the ruling Telangana dispensation has been confirmed by senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party functionaries.

Kishor’s tour of Gajwel, which was supposed to have been kept a secret, comes in the wake of the Telangana Chief Minister trying to stitch up a pan-India, credible third-front/alliance that can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his bid to showcase and probably lead an anti-BJP front, Chandrashekar Rao had visited Mumbai on February 20, calling on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The Telangana Chief Minister had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai in December and the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and national leaders from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India(M) in Hyderabad in January. In February, both H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president, and Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president, had called on Chandrashekar Rao.

Arguably, Kishor’s presence in Telangana would not have been noticed but for the presence of film actor Prakash Raj who accompanied the election strategist during his tour. The duo caught the attention of the public during their visit to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Projects’ largest artificial reservoir, the Mallannasagar reservoir, to gauge for themselves the impact of the project on the agriculture sector in the area. Officials from the Telangana Irrigation Department showed the duo around the reservoir. Prashant Kishor and Prakash Raj also interacted with Mallannasagar’s oustees.

Though local TRS officers bearers were not informed about the duo’s visit, reports have suggested that officials from Kishor’s company, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), have already conducted surveys in various constituencies, seeking feedback from voters on the performance of TRS legislators.

Incidentally, Chandrashekar Rao had taken Prakash Raj along with him during his recent visit to Mumbai. The actor who contested and lost the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the last parliamentary elections, is a known critic of Modi and the BJP. He had also accompanied the Telangana Chief Minister when the latter had called on Deve Gowda in Bengaluru in April 2018 and had even been present when the meeting took place.