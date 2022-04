An earthquake initially measured at magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on April 19, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the EMSC confirmed.

Earlier on April 19, Japan also recorded an earthquake, in Fukushima prefecture in the northeast of the country, measuring a magnitude 5.3. There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

