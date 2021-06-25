DRDO successfully test fires extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka Rocket System

In yet another boost to indigenously developed artillery rocket systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the extended range (45 km) version of the Pinaka rocket from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL).

In tests conducted June 24 and 25 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), at Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, 25 enhanced Pinaka rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different distances. A spokesperson for DRDO said that “all mission objectives were met during the launches”. The spokesperson added that the flight parameters of the rocket systems were effectively tracked by a wide range of tracking instruments, including telemetry, radar and the electro optical tracking system, that are deployed at the ITR and the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The Pinaka Rocket System has been developed jointly by the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and is manufactured by the Nagpur-based Economic Explosives Limited. It is a complete MBRL system, with each Pinaka battery consisting of six launcher vehicles, each loaded with 12 rockets.

The DRDO also notched up another successful launch when it test-fired the enhanced range version of the indigenously developed 122 mm caliber rocket from an MBRL from the ITR. A DRDO spokesperson said that four “enhanced range version 122mm rockets were test fired with full instrumentation and they met all mission objectives”. These rockets, developed for the Army, have been effectively deployed, and can destroy targets at a distance of up to 40 km. The enhanced rocket system will replace the existing 122 mm grade rockets.