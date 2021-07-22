DRDO successfully flight tests new generation Akash missile and antitank guided missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on July 21 successfully flight tested the indigenously developed new generation, medium range, mobile surface-to-air missile Akash (Akash-NG) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast.

The Akash-NG is meant for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the aim of intercepting and neutralising fast and agile aerial threats. The flight trial of the surface-to-air missile system was conducted from a land-based platform with the entire caboodle of the weapon system, including its multifunction radar, command control and communication system and the launcher, functioning in deployment configuration. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the successful launch of the Akash-NG was witnessed by representatives of the IAF.

To capture the flight data of the missile in flight several range tracking stations, including an electro optical tracking system, radar and telemetry, were deployed at the ITR. Confirming the successful launch of the missile, a spokesperson for the DRDO said the range tracking stations had captured the flight data of the missile and confirmed the “flawless performance of the entire Akash-NG weapon system”. The spokesperson added that during the test, the missile demonstrated the high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats. The Akash-NG is meant to be a force multiplier, enhancing manifold the air defence capability of the IAF.

Antitank guided missile tested

DDRO also announced the successful flight-testing — for minimum range — of the indigenously developed low weight, man portable, antitank guided missile (MPATGM). The DRDO developed MPATGM hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision.

A spokesperson for the DRDO said the test validated the MPATGM’s minimum range capability successfully. The spokesperson said: “All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturised infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third generation man portable anti-tank guided missile systems close to completion.” With the MPATGM’s control flight tests carried out successfully, guided flight tests (with IIR seeker) are in the pipeline.

The MPATGM is unleashed from a man-portable, tripod launcher designed for a maximum range of 2.5 km with a launch weight of less than 15 kg that is integrated with a thermal site.

DRDO stated that the successful launches of the MPATGM and the Akash-NG are a major boost towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening of the Indian Army and the IAF.