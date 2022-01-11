DRDO successfully flight tests final deliverable configuration of man portable anti-tank guided missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on January 11, successfully flight tested the final deliverable configuration of the indigenously developed, third-generation fire-and-forget, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

A spokesperson for the DRDO said that during the flight test, the missile impacted the designated target and destroyed it. "The final impact event was captured on camera and the test has validated the minimum range successfully." The present test of the MPATGM was to prove the weapon’s consistent performance for the minimum range. The spokesperson said that all the mission objectives were met. "The missile has miniaturised infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for on-board control and guidance. The missile performance has been proven for the maximum range in earlier test trials."

The successful launch of the low-weight missile derived from the Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile is a boost to the development of advanced technology-based defence systems and adds another feather to the Indian Army’s arsenal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of the DRDO working on the MPATGM project "for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile". Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, described the flight test as yet another indication of the "excellent performance of the missile".