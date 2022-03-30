DRDO successfully completes development trials of Army variant of Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system with two test firings

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on March 30 successfully completed development trials of the Army variant of its Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system (MRSAM).

In a test firing from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, two MRSAMs of the Army weapon system achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets. The successful flight tests once again proved the missile system’s effectiveness.

Stated a DRDO spokesperson: "The launches were carried out establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering both sea skimming and high-altitude functionalities within the flight envelope. The performance of all weapon system components, including the missile, the weapon system radar and command post, have been validated during these trials."

The spokesperson added that on March 27 the "missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials". With the successful conclusion of the flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the MRSAM-Army system has completed its development trials.

Both Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman DRDO, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, who is also Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, have commended the DRDO, the Indian Army and Indian industry for the successful flight tests.