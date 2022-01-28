Dhruv helicopter inducted at INS Utkrosh, India’s only tri-services command

In a major boost to India’s maritime security, the indigenously designed and manufactured Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk III was formally inducted on January 28 at Indian Naval Ship (INS) Utkrosh, Port Blair, the headquarters of India’s only joint theatre command.

The multi-purpose, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-produced Dhruv was ceremonially welcomed into the Andaman and Nicobar Command with a traditional water cannon salute.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, said the induction was not just a boost to the security of the region, but was also “a symbol of the country’s resolve in being self-reliant in its security and for the maintenance of peace in the region”.

The ALH MK III helicopter with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced maritime patrol radar, electro-optical payload and night vision device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far-eastern seaboard and island territories safe. The state-of-the-art Dhruv has multirole capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for special forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.

Over 300 Dhruvs in various configurations and variants have been delivered by HAL until now and are being flown by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.