Delimitation Commission proposes six extra seats for Jammu, just one for Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission, which is tasked with redrawing the Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, has proposed six additional seats for Jammu and only one for Kashmir, leaving mainstream political players in the Kashmir Valley fuming. Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, dismissed the proposal as “unacceptable” and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the commission was created to “serve BJP’s [Bharatiya Janata Party’s] political interests”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had 83 seats, 37 in Jammu and 46 in Kashmir. The commission’s proposal to redraw the boundaries of the Assembly segments has the potential to dilute the political supremacy enjoyed by the Valley.

Omar Abdullah said the commission’s proposal was not in keeping with the data of the 2011 census. He tweeted: “The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census.”

Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference said the latest development was a “shock for those who believe in democracy”.

The Delimitation Commission has not been well received by the Kashmiri mainstream, which accuses the BJP of attempting to create conditions for its ascent to power in the Union Territory by providing additional seats to the Jammu region.

The commission’s proposals were revealed at a meeting convened by it on December 20. Associate members of the commission—five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir—attended the meeting, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by this month’s end.