Defence Ministry adds new items to the Positive Indigenisation List

The Defence Ministry has approved another list of 107 strategically important, line replacement units (LRUs)/sub-systems with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import. The Ministry’s latest list is in continuation of the government’s policy of minimising imports and enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The LRUs are basically replaceable, complete functional units.

The latest list complements the Positive Indigenisation List of 2,851 sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies and components which had been notified by the Ministry’s Department of Defence Production in December 2021.

Indigenisation of these items will be taken up by the defence public sector units (DPSUs) under the Defence Ministry’s ‘Make’ category. The aim of the ‘Make’ category is to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry. Said a Defence Ministry spokesperson: "Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category. DPSUs will offer these identified LRUs/sub-systems to Indian industry-led design and development. This will be a great opportunity for Indian industry to get integrated in the supply chains of manufacturing major defence platforms."

The list includes crucial LRUs/sub-systems for platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), surface ships, submarines, missile systems like the Astra, the Armoured Recovery Vehicle, the T-72 and T-90 tanks, amphibious vessels and guided aerial bombs.

Among the items listed for indigenisation are bearings for the helicopters and the solenoid valve for two of the helicopters, by December 2026; the electronic warfare suite (EWS) for the ALH and LCH, and the health and usage monitoring system for the LCH and LUH, by December 2027; and Hydrostatic Level transmitters for all naval ships, by December 2025.

These strategically crucial 107 items will not only be indigenised in the coming years, but will have to necessarily be procured solely from Indian industry after the timelines indicated against each of them in the list.

According to Defence Ministry officials, the indigenous development of these LRUs/sub-systems and projects will spur the economy and reduce the import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, "it will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies''.