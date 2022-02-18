Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says DefExpo-2022 will be a five-day event, to be held in March

The duration of DefExpo-2022—Asia’s largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems which will be held next month in Gandhinagar, Gujarat—has been extended by a day. Announcing this on February 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained that with the Indian government relaxing COVID protocols, there has been a greater interest in DefExpo-2022 from both domestic and international exhibitors. The 12th edition of the exhibition will now be held between March 10-14.

Officials from the Ministry of Defence pointed out that 930 exhibitors have registered for the mega event and the number is expected to rise beyond 1,000 in the days ahead. Officials also disclosed that several Defence Ministers have already confirmed their participation in the event, the last edition of which was held in February 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

DefExpo-2022 will be held this year in a hybrid model, with both physical and virtual stalls. Said an official: “The hybrid model is expected to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees. Virtual attendees can participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B [business-to-business] meetings and view product details and supporting videos.”

Officials also disclosed that DefExpo-2022 is being planned in a three venue format: the exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC), events and seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC) and live demonstrations for the public at the Sabarmati riverfront.

The theme of the DefExpo-2022 is “Path to Pride”, and with indigenous technological and logistic prowess at the forefront, the event will seek to invigorate the defence industry, start-ups and medium, small and micro enterprises by offering a platform for the cementing of partnerships with the attending foreign original equipment manufacturers.