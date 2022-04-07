Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases the third positive indigenisation list of defence equipment

The Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence (MoD), has notified the third positive indigenisation list. The list of 101 items comprises major equipment and weapon platforms and lays special emphasis on equipment, weapons and systems that are currently under development and likely to translate into firm orders during the next five years. Import substitution of ammunition, which is a recurring requirement, has also been given special emphasis.

Plans are afoot to indigenise these 101 weapon systems and platforms progressively, starting from December 2022. With an import embargo on these 101 items, they will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

The notification of the third list follows the issue of a first list of 101 items and a second list of 108 items in August 2020 and May 2021 respectively.

Said a spokesperson for the MoD: “The spirit behind issuing these three lists comprising 310 defence equipment, slated to be manufactured locally, reflects the growing confidence of the government in the capabilities of domestic industry that they can supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the Armed Forces. It is likely to stimulate the potential of indigenous research and development (R&D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. It will provide ample opportunities to the domestic industry for understanding the trends and future needs of the Armed Forces.”

Releasing the list at a function in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for indigenous development of defence equipment and platform technologies, stressing that the import of systems with foreign software codes could prove to be dangerous for the security apparatus “as it opens a window of vulnerability”. He said: “Today, the scope of defence is not limited to borders only. Anyone can now break into the security system of a country with the help of different communication methods. No matter how strong the system is, if it is linked to another country, there is a possibility of a security breach. Earlier, the defense equipment, such as tanks and helicopters, were mainly mechanical in nature. It was not possible to control them. But, newer defense systems and platforms are electronic and software intensive. They can be controlled or subverted from anywhere.”

The Defence Minister disclosed that the third positive indigenisation list has been prepared after in-depth consultations with all stakeholders such as the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Service Headquarters (SHQs) and the private industry.

The Minister said that 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic procurement to promote self-reliance and reduce import dependency. Other measures include earmarking 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget for the indigenous industry, start-ups and academia and corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board.