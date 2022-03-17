Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates DRDO’s Flight Control System integration facility in Bengaluru

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) indigenous fighter aircraft programmes got a boost with the inauguration of the Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru on March 17. The FCS facility will support research and development activities in avionics for future fighter aircraft platforms and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft currently under development at the ADE.

Inaugurating the DRDO’s state-of-the-art facility, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that it will go a long way in bolstering national security. He said that India’s defence needs had increased and a constant modernisation of the Armed Forces was the need of the hour. Said Rajnath Singh: “Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities. Be it technology or products, services or facilities, their advanced and faster development is the need of the hour.”

Lauding the DRDO for playing a crucial role in strengthening national security, the Minister said that the FCS facility was a unique project “not just in the country but in the entire world and is an embodiment of the new energy of New India”. Disclosing that the FCS complex will also provide simulator training to fighter pilots, Rajnath Singh described the in-house simulator as one of the most important components of the complex. “Simulators provide an opportunity to learn by making mistakes without the possibility of any kinds of losses,” he said.

The seven-storeyed FCS complex has been constructed in a record 45 days, with the DRDO utilising in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology that has been developed by DRDO with the help of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Technical support for the FCS facility has been provided by the teams from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Commending DRDO and L&T for constructing the 1.3 lakh square feet complex in 45 days, the Minister expressed the confidence that although the mandate of the DRDO was to develop futuristic technologies, the spin-off benefits would be available to the civilian sector as well. He described the hybrid technology used in the construction as an important milestone for the construction sector and hoped that in the coming days India will become one of the leading countries in the field of construction technology.