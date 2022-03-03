Deadline for people to send in views on formation of new districts in Andhra Pradesh ends; final notification likely by March end

The Andhra Pradesh government has received just over 7,500 representations from across the State for its decision to create 13 new districts under the Andhra Pradesh Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). The deadline to receive people’s suggestions/objections ended on March 3. Officials in the State’s Planning Department associated with the exercise told Frontline that the opinion seemed to be largely in favour of an expansion in the number of districts.

The government had on the eve of Republic Day announced that it would be adding 13 new districts to the existing 13, and had issued a gazette notification in this regard. Officials in the Planning Department said a final notification on the expansion of districts would be issued once the representations were gone through and verified. The final notification is expected to be issued before the end of March.

Officials said that over half the representations (over 4,000) had been received from Vizianagaram district, followed by Krishna and Anantapur districts. The entire process for the creation of the 13 new districts is expected to be completed in time for the Telugu New Year in April. The new districts have been formed on the basis of parliamentary constituencies, with as many as 24 of the State’s 25 Lok Sabha constituencies being converted into districts. The Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam has been bifurcated into two districts.

The names of the 13 new districts are: Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR district, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Sri Balaji district.

The names of Andhra Pradesh’s existing 13 districts are: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Anantapuram, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor.

Three new districts—Sri Balaj, Annamayya and Sri Satyasai—were formed and named keeping in mind the famous religious institutions situated in those regions. The Kona Seema district was created as a tribute to nature by carving out parts from the existing East Godavari district, including the Kona Seema, which are a group of islands between the tributaries of Godavari River. The government has also acceded to the long-pending demand of the Palnadu region, famous for the Palnadu rebellion, by carving out the south western parts of Guntur district and a portion of Prakasam district. Manyam district consists of areas carved out from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.