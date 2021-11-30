COVID pandemic could cost global tourism $2 trillion: U.N. report

The coronavirus pandemic could cost global tourism $2 trillion (€1.77 trillion) in lost revenue, according to a United Nations World Tourism Oranization (UNWTO) report published on November 29. The same amount was lost in 2020. Although the UNWTO registered a 58 per cent increase in tourist arrivals in July-September of this year compared to the same period in 2020, this remained 64 per cent below 2019 levels. In August and September arrivals were at 63 per cent lower than 2019, which is the highest monthly result since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Where has tourism recovered?

While Europe and the Americas showed a relative increase during the third quarter of 2021, arrivals in Asia and the Pacific were down by as much as 95 per cent when compared with 2019. A number of countries in the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China, have pursued a "zero-COVID" policy and put strict limits on international travel. Among the larger destinations, Croatia, Mexico and Turkey showed the strongest recovery in the period of July to September. The Caribbean had the highest results of any of the subregions defined by the UNWTO, with arrivals up 55 per cent compared to 2020.

Tourists 'confused'

According to the UNTWO report, "uneven vaccination rates around the world and new COVID-19 strains could impact the already slow and fragile recovery." Fears over the new omicron variant have prompted new travel restrictions in some countries. It added that spikes in oil prices and the disruption of global supply chains could also have an effect on travel demand.

UNWTO head Zurab Pololikashvili urged countries to harmonise their restrictions as tourists are "confused and don't know how to travel." "It's a very unpredictable situation." While this is not the first time the outbreak of disease has taken its toll on international tourism, the coronavirus pandemic has been unique in its global spread. "It's a historical crisis in the tourism industry but again tourism has the power to recover quite fast," said Pololikashvili.

sdi/aw (AFP, Reuters)