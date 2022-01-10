COVID cases register 1,520 per cent increase in 10 days since January 1 in Odisha

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Odisha. The State has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, registering a growth of 1,520 per cent since January 1. The number of new cases increased from 298 on January 1 to 4,829 on January 10. The number of active cases in the State was 20,560 on January 10.

Similarly, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) has made a huge jump to 6 per cent from below 1 per cent during the period. In districts such as Khordha, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, the TPR, at above 10 per cent, was alarmingly high.

Khordha district, which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is part of, continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the State with 6,496 active cases, accounting for 31.59 per cent of the State’s total active cases.

According to the State Health Department, around 97 per cent of the patients in the current wave can be managed without actual hospitalisation. Only around 3 per cent of the available beds, 11 per cent of ICUs and 3 per cent of the ventilators are being used.

State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the ground-level preparedness to combat the situation with District Collectors and senior State government officials. The Chief Secretary directed that doctors, nurses and health workers on COVID-19 duty be given booster doses on priority. Chief District Medical Officers and Public Health officers have been asked to go ahead with booster dose vaccination in all districts.

Raj Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, said that all facilities that were put in place for combating the second wave will be reactivated with full force. He also asked the Collectors to recruit retired doctors and nurses locally as required.

The administration has announced that the Lord Jagannath temple will remain closed for devotees from January 10 to January 31 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Puri district administration has also imposed restrictions on the cremation of bodies from outside the district at the Swargadwara crematorium in Puri from January 10. Similar restrictions were imposed at the crematorium during the second wave last year.

All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from January 10 to February 1. All educational institutions have been asked to take appropriate measures to conduct classes online. However, all ongoing offline examinations will be allowed to continue, complying with COVID protocols.

Night curfew has been imposed across the State from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Shops, malls and shopping complexes will remain open across the State from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Malls and shopping complexes will operate with reduced number of customers.