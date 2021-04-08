COVID-19 vaccine sent from Chennai to Andhra Pradesh to overcome shortage

In an attempt to tide over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Andhra Pradesh, particularly Nellore and West Godavari, supplies are being rushed in from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. According to officials in the Andhra Pradesh Health Departmentp two lakh doses of vaccine have been dispatched from Chennai and are scheduled to reach the State by the end of the day. Disclosing this to Frontline, Katamaneni Bhaskar, Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner, who is based in Vijayawada, said: “As of April 8 we have three lakh vaccine doses in Andhra Pradesh. A further two lakh vaccines have been dispatched from Chennai and will reach us before the end of the day.” According to Katamaneni Bhaskar, another 10 lakh vaccine doses will reach the State between April 15 and 20.

'Telangana faces no shortage'

Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender has categorically stated that the State haa sufficient stock for another 10 days. Said the Minister: “We are in possession of eight lakh vaccines as of April 8. We are facing no shortage. Whenever we have made a request the Union government has sent the vaccines immediately.”