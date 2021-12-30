COVID-19 third wave has begun, says Telangana health department and asks people to mask up and keep distance

The Telangana Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has declared that the State is witnessing the beginning of the third wave of COVID-19 infection and says there may soon be a high level of hospitalisation of people. On December 29, Telangana saw 235 fresh cases, including 38 students from the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Ranga Reddy district’s Narsingi town. Telangana now has 3,490 active COVID-19 cases.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on December 30, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, averred that the spike in fresh cases was indicative of the beginning of the third wave of the infection in Telangana. The Director warned of a steep rise in the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the coming few weeks. Said Srinivasa Rao: "We are issuing an early warning for people to take precautions. Everyone is vulnerable and the virus has entered the country and community. The infections are definitely going to spike in the next two to four weeks. The next two to four weeks are crucial for the public to stay safe."

Though the Director expressed utmost caution, he stressed that there was no cause for concern as 99 per cent of patients infected with the new variant did not have any major symptoms. He cited the example of the 62 persons in Telangana who had tested positive for COVID-19 and detected with the Omicron variant but were all asymptomatic. Rao said the concern was only with patients who had contracted the virus and had symptoms. He asked the public to follow preventive measures and observe COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, observing physical distancing and washing hands frequently.

According to the Director, the Telangana government expected a five-fold increase in cases over the next few weeks but was fully geared to tackle the health challenge. He said the State had in place 60,000 beds and had augmented oxygen production capacity to 370 tonnes. The government was also in the possession of more than 30 lakh doses of vaccine. These doses are expected to be utilised to vaccinate teenagers in the 15 to 18 age group from January 3.

The Telangana government has not imposed any of the slew of measures, including night curfew or restricting the movement of people, that other States, including neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have. In the opinion of the Director these measures did not serve any purpose, rather they were counterproductive, affecting livelihoods.

"Sorry to say that night curfew is not going to curb the spread of this virus. Ultimately, it is self-discipline and self-imposed restrictions that are going to help. We have learnt our lessons from the previous waves of COVID. We have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of vaccination and 67 per cent in the second dose. We have the manpower, resources, beds, drugs, and we are also self-sufficient in oxygen supply," the director said.

Telangana has even allowed events ushering in the New Year at hotels, pubs, and bars, and extended the permission to serve alcohol till 1 a.m. Retail liquor stores will stay open till midnight.