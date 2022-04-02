Court takes suo motu cognisance of multiple sale of three-month baby, asks the court registrar to list senior Centre and State officials as respondents in PIL

Taking suo motu cognisance of a three-month-old baby girl who was repeatedly bought and sold, a divisional bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the court registrar to file a public interest litigation (PIL), listing senior officials from both the State and the Centre as respondents.

Taking a dim view of several media reports which sought to highlight the plight of the baby, a two judge bench of Justices A. Amanullah and G. Ramakrishna Prasad ordered the court registry to convert the news reports into a public interest litigation. The baby was initially sold by her father, Medabalimi Manoj, a resident of Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, for Rs 70,000.

The court asserted that it was a clear case of human trafficking since the baby girl was sold and bought no less than seven times in three months and made to traverse through Nalgonda, Hyderabad and Vijayawada before she was rescued from a person in West Godavari district’s Eluru, who had bought her for Rs 2.50 lakh.

After taking note of the bench’s observations and media reports, the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Prasant Kumar Mishra directed that the Secretaries of the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Women and Child Development, the Directors of the National Investigation Agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the Andhra Pradesh government be listed as respondents. The case has been posted for further hearing on April 6.

According to the police, the baby was first sold for Rs.70,000 by her father, alleged alcoholic, as he was disappointed at the birth of a third girl child and the fact that he would be incapable of raising three daughters. The baby changed hands several time, traversing through the two Telugu States before being finally sold to one Varre Ramesh in Eluru, West Godavari, for Rs.2,50,000.

The police also allege that Medabalimi Manoj’s wife had initially agreed to the sale of the baby girl, but later backtracked and it was she and her mother that raised the alarm, complaining to the police.

Acting swiftly, the special police teams that were set up to trace the baby arrested 11 persons, including the father of the baby for their involvement in the crime.