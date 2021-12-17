Congress MLA in Karnataka K.R. Ramesh Kumar makes shocking statement in Assembly on rape, tweets apology late on Thursday night

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Srinivaspur constituency, made a shocking statement on rape on December 16 in the House that is in session in Belagavi. Addressing the Speaker, Vishweshwar H. Kageri, he said, “There is a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position in which you are.”

The background to this statement was the bedlam that prevailed in the Assembly as MLAs continued to speak simultaneously on the issue of floods and crop losses in the State. At one point, the Speaker deplored the conduct of the members and said, “This discussion has been going on for four days. The government also has to give its response. If you [the MLAs] behave like this, the work of the Assembly will not proceed. Twenty-five legislators have already spoken.” Even this admonishment did not have the desired effect to bring order.

Finally, Vishweshwar Kageri threw his hands up and said, “I am trying to conduct the proceedings of the Assembly in a disciplined and orderly manner. Since this is not having any effect, let me sit back and enjoy the situation.” It was in response to this that Ramesh Kumar brazenly made the shocking statement on rape. What was further shocking is that his comment was greeted with guffaws by fellow legislators and the Speaker, who could be seen chuckling.

Ramesh Kumar posted an apology on his Twitter account at 11:03 p.m. on Thursday. He said, “I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!”