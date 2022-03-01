Dispatches

Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra set to enter Bengaluru city today

VIKHAR AHMED SAYEED
Published : March 01, 2022 12:55 IST

Congress supporters walk into Bengaluru district at Kumbalgodu, on Mysuru Road, during the Mekedatu Padayatra, on February 28. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K.

The highlight of the padayatra on February 28 as it reached Kengeri was the support it drew from several pontiffs, led by the Shivamurthy Muruga Swami of Muruga Mutt, Chitradurga.

Led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, the Congress’ padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery reached the outskirts of Bengaluru on February 28 and is all set to enter Bengaluru city today. Leaders of the Congress, along with thousands of their supporters, will now continue the padayatra in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The highlight of the padayatra on February 28 as it reached Kengeri on the periphery of Bengaluru was the support it drew from several pontiffs, led by the Shivamurthy Muruga Swami of Muruga Mutt, Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against 37 persons belonging to the Congress, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, for violating COVID norms. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan criticised the padayatra saying, “Shivakumar is obsessed with the thought of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. That is why he has come up with the ruse of this padayatra by sidelining [former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition] Siddaramaiah.”

In Bengaluru, the padayatra is slated to pass through several Assembly constituencies which have elected BJP legislators. This route of the padayatra has been opposed by several BJP leaders. According to sources, there is an apprehension among members of the BJP that the Congress’ workers will be enthused by the padayatra and this will adversely affect the BJP’s chances in the forthcoming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.