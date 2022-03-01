Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra set to enter Bengaluru city today

Led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, the Congress’ padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery reached the outskirts of Bengaluru on February 28 and is all set to enter Bengaluru city today. Leaders of the Congress, along with thousands of their supporters, will now continue the padayatra in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The highlight of the padayatra on February 28 as it reached Kengeri on the periphery of Bengaluru was the support it drew from several pontiffs, led by the Shivamurthy Muruga Swami of Muruga Mutt, Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against 37 persons belonging to the Congress, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, for violating COVID norms. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan criticised the padayatra saying, “Shivakumar is obsessed with the thought of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. That is why he has come up with the ruse of this padayatra by sidelining [former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition] Siddaramaiah.”

In Bengaluru, the padayatra is slated to pass through several Assembly constituencies which have elected BJP legislators. This route of the padayatra has been opposed by several BJP leaders. According to sources, there is an apprehension among members of the BJP that the Congress’ workers will be enthused by the padayatra and this will adversely affect the BJP’s chances in the forthcoming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).