Congress leader Siddaramaiah blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Naveen’s death in Ukraine

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the death of G. Naveen Shekharappa in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The 21-year-old final year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in Russian shelling on March 1.

Siddaramaiah said: “The death of Naveen… is very unfortunate. While the Russian Army is to be blamed, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP Union government are equally responsible for the young student’s killing as they did not anticipate the seriousness of the situation in Ukraine and take action accordingly. The Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs must use all their resources and ensure that all Indian students stuck in Ukraine are brought back safely to India.”

Echoing Siddaramaiah’s statement, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said, “Other countries have evacuated their citizens from war-torn Ukraine while our government is still delaying. The government appointed four Ministers to oversee the evacuations on February 28. The fact that this happened so late shows the irresponsibility of the Union government. Both the Central and State governments have failed in safeguarding these students.” Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) said that the Union government must hasten its rescue operations.

Twelve more students belonging to Karnataka reached Bengaluru on March 1. These students reached Delhi on February 28 and were subsequently flown to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi sparked a controversy when he said that “90 per cent of the students who are studying abroad have failed in qualifying examinations in India”.