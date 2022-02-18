College in Vijayawada refuses entry to two students wearing burqa

The contentious issue over the use of the hijab (head scarf) in educational institutions raised its head in Andhra Pradesh on February 17 when a private, autonomous college in Vijayawada refused to allow two students entry into the institution’s campus in their burqas.

The refusal led to a tense situation for a brief period at the Andhra Loyola College. However, after the intervention of government authorities, including J. Nivas, Krishna District Collector, the two girls, both final year Bachelor of Science students, were allowed to enter the campus and attend classes. The principal, Father Dr G.A.P. Kishore, told mediapersons that the college management had allowed the students to attend classes on the direction of the Collector.

A video of the two girls being stopped by the security staff and faculty of the Andhra Loyola College went viral on social media. The two students informed their parents, who soon arrived at the college campus accompanied by other members of the community. The situation appeared to be getting out of hand with the college management refusing to relent. It was then that the District Collector and the police authorities intervened and asked the college to allow the two burqa-clad students to attend classes.

Both students claimed that they have been attending college and classes wearing traditional Muslim attire since their first year, but were never stopped or faced any issues until now. This was, however, denied by the college management.

Alleging that the college principal had restricted them from entering the campus, the two students explained that even their college ID cards had photographs of them in a hijab.

Speaking to mediapersons, Father Kishore, the prinicipal, said he had only asked the two students to attend classes after wearing the prescribed college uniform after removing their burqa at the girls’ waiting hall. A practice, the principal claimed, which had been followed over the years.

He said the students had agreed to the institution’s regulations about adhering to a college dress code at the time of admission. Father Kishore said that the college dress code was for every student cutting across religions and other Muslim students and the faculty were abiding by the rule.

Said Father Kishore: “When I was on my morning rounds in the college, I found three girls entering college late. Two of the girls were in traditional Muslim attire. As is the practice, I asked them to go to the girls’ waiting room and change before going to the classroom. However, they refused and went away.”

A teacher at the institution told Frontline that the college management had not yet taken any decision on whether to allow students wearing a hijab or burqa on a regular basis.