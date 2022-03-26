Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says international flights will be fully resumed “in a couple of days”

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on March 25 that international flights to and from India were going to be fully resumed “in a couple of days”. He was speaking after formally inaugurating ‘Wings India 2022’, Asia's largest jamboree for commercial, general and business aviation, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

The Minister said the Indian aviation sector had passed through a lot of trials and tribulations during the COVID-19 pandemic period, but it was emerging stronger, fitter and ready to face challenges and tap opportunities. “The sector has shown resilience, and by next year we will surpass the pre-COVID number of domestic passengers,” the Minister stated. He categorised India as the fastest growing civil aviation market in the world.

Elaborating on the government’s resolve to be a constructive collaborator with all stakeholders in the sector and work with them for the development of civil aviation in India, Scindia said: “We don’t believe in square tables, we believe in roundtables at our Ministry to ensure the success of this sector and our country at large.”

Terming Wings India 2022 as a watershed moment since it was being organised in the 75th year of India’s independence, Scindia said the civil aviation sector would play an important role in India’s development. He said that as the country emerged as a new world power, “the paradigm has changed and there is a lot of focus on infrastructure development”. The building of infrastructure is not confined to the economic centres but is being provided in all parts of the country for everyone, he added

According to Scindia the civil aviation sector has an economic multiplier of 3.1 and an employment multiplier of 6.1, which means that the investment of a rupee in the civil aviation space adds Rs.3.1 to the economy in the long run, and for every one direct employment, 6.1 indirect jobs are created.

Commenting on the metamorphosis in the Indian civil aviation sector in the last few years, Scindia said the expansion across the spectrum in the sector had resulted in the number of airports in the country going up from 74 in 2013-14 to almost 140 (including heliports and water domes), with the number likely to go up to 220 by 2024-25. The Minister said the number of aircraft operating in India had gone up from 400 seven years ago, to 710. He added that the intention was to add an excess of 100 aircraft every year.

Stressing that regional connectivity, with a provision of last mile connectivity, was the focus of the government, the Minister said that UDAN was a mission to connect every single citizen and make flights accessible to the common people. According to the Minister, the UDAN scheme has identified 409 routes and over 1.75 lakh flight miles have taken place, and more than 91 lakh passengers have benefited.

The Minister said that the civil aviation ecosystem contained other components such as cargo; MROs, FTOs, ground handlers, drones, and requisite action was being taken in all these verticals.

The Secretary, Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal, said the UDAN scheme was reaching out to tier 3 and 4 cities, thereby enabling a large number of Indians to take to the air as a means for travel.