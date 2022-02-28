Civic elections in West Bengal take place amid allegations of widespread violence and malpractice, BJP calls for a 12-hour bandh

Elections to 108 civic bodies across West Bengal took place on February 27 amid allegations of widespread violence and electoral malpractice. Not only were opposition candidates allegedly attacked by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, ordinary voters also were targeted and many complained that they were forcibly prevented from voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12 hour bandh on February 28 in protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In spite of the assurance from Saurabh Das, West Bengal State Election Commissioner, to hold free and fair elections, the State witnessed violence in a number of districts. In most cases, the opposition parties, namely the BJP, the Congress and the Left, claimed to have been at the receiving end of Trinamool’s attacks, but in several places such as Dhuliyan in Murshidabad and Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur independent candidates who had left Trinamool after being denied tickets clashed with the ruling party workers.

Miscreants went on a rampage in different parts of the State, damaging private and public property, threatening and attacking opposition workers and voters. Even mediapersons were not spared and several journalists were badly beaten up while they were covering the elections. Even though the Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya maintained that the elections were “very peaceful with no major incident of violence or grievous injury”, video footage from different parts of the State seemed to tell a different story. According to Malaviya, 797 people were taken into “preventive custody” and 51 were arrested during the course of the day.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a scathing criticism of the state government, said: “There was no election held today, it was a war, with the entire administration siding with the ruling party.” Coming down heavily on the State Election Commissioner, the Governor said, “He [Saurabh Das] has virtually abdicated his constitutional responsibility.” It may be recalled that in consideration of Bengal’s history of violence in local elections, in 2013, the then State Election Commissioner Meera Pandey had moved the Supreme Court seeking deployment of Central forces for the Panchayat elections, much to the annoyance of the ruling Trinamool Congress. This time too, the opposition parties had demanded Central forces for the elections, but the State Election Commission decided to put its faith in the West Bengal police.

Allegations of intimidation by Trinamool workers had surfaced from the time the election dates were announced. In fact, by February 10, the day after the filing of nominations, Trinamool had already won three civic bodies uncontested: Sainthia in Birbhum district, Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas and Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

BJP calls for a bandh

The opposition parties were all in one voice in condemning the violence, allegedly perpetrated by Trinamool. The BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition in the State after the 2021 Assembly elections, called for a 12-hour bandh on February 28 for “the restoration of democracy in the State of West Bengal”. Even the Congress did not oppose the BJP’s bandh call. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, State Congress president and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said: “There should be protest…. If we were in a position to call a bandh, we too would have done the same.” Rabin Deb, senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), described the elections as a “shameful chapter for democracy in West Bengal.”