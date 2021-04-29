Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane says civilians can access army hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

With a vast majority of private and government hospitals overflowing with patients and their oxygen and hospital beds overstretched thanks to the mounting number of COVID-19 infections across the country, the Army has stepped in and said that civilians can approach their nearest army hospitals.

This was disclosed today by the Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane when he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the various initiatives being taken by the Army to help States across the country in their efforts to effectively manage the pandemic. The Army Chief said that the Army was opening facilities at its hospitals wherever possible for civilians who have been infected with COVID-19.

The Army Chief also informed the Prime Minister that personnel of the Indian Army Medical Corps, the specialist corps that primarily caters to Army personnel, was being made available to various State governments. The Prime Minister was also briefed on the Army’s ongoing plans regarding the setting up of temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

General Naravane also informed the Prime Minister that Army personnel were being deployed to operate the imported oxygen tankers and vehicles wherever specialised skills were needed to manage these assets.

The Army Chief’s assertions comes a day after it was announced that the entire iconic Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) would be converted into an exclusive COVID care hospital. It was announced that the hospital, which has set up comprehensive arrangements for providing critical care to all incoming patients, will have 650 COVID beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by April 30. Besides the 650 COVID beds, BHDC’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been enhanced from 12 beds to 35 beds. The Army is also planning further expansion in the number of oxygenated beds, increasing the number from 450 to 900 by the second week of June.

The briefing of the Prime Minister by the Army Chief follows the April 28 visit by the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria who had called on Modi and briefed him about the COVID-19-related operations undertaken by the men in blue.