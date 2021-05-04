Chief of Naval Staff: Beds earmarked in various naval hospitals for civilian COVID-19 patients

Following the announcement by the Army that their medical facilities would be opened to the civilian population “wherever possible”, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 and informed him that beds have been earmarked in various Naval hospitals in several cities for the use of civilian COVID-19 patients.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the civilian population as COVID-19 ravages through most of India, Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Indian Navy had “reached out to all State administrations and offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and conduct of vaccination drives”.

Admiral Karambir Singh also informed the Prime Minister that to better manage COVID-19 duties, a redeployment of naval medical personnel at various hospitals in the country has been implemented. Naval personnel are also being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to augment medical personnel deployed in COVID-19 hospitals.

The Navy, the Chief apprised the Prime Minister, was also transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore. Further, the Navy was helping augment and replenish oxygen and other COVID-19-related medical supplies to the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.