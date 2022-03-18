Change of guard in the Bengal CPI(M) leadership as Mohammad Salim replaces veteran leader Surjya Kanta Mishra as State secretary

The West Bengal unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) underwent a major change of guard with Mohammad Salim replacing veteran leader Surjya Kanta Mishra as the State secretary, and old stalwarts of the party, including Mishra, Biman Bose, Asok Bhattacharya, Rabin Deb and others, making way for a new generation of leaders. Salim, a Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M), had been a Cabinet Minister and had also represented the party in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He was unanimously elected to head the State committee after a three-day State committee meeting which concluded on March 17. The meeting was attended by top party leaders including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary Prakash Karat.

Alongside some of the younger dynamic leaders such as Minakshi Mukherjee, Satarup Ghosh, Pratik Ur Rahman and Srijan Bhattacharjee, a number of veteran leaders such as Sushanata Ghosh, Partha Mukherjee and Debalina Hembram were also included in the 80-member State committee. According to Salim, the new committee was formed taking into consideration not just age, but also factors such as representation of gender and different communities, including tribal people, minorities, language-based minorities, ethnic groups, and so on. “This is the first time that such a large number of members of the State committee retired and new members joined…. We are trying to make the size of the committees smaller,” said Salim. A total of 24 new members were included in the new State committee.

Salim also said that a 16-point programme has been framed by the party to take on the Trinamool government in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. “The 16-point programme highlights what needs to be done politically and organisationally at the present time,” he said. He also came down heavily on the Centre and the State’s handling of the COVID pandemic. “Instead of waging war with COVID, the government waged war with the people…. There was no transparency from either the State or the Central government. In this situation, we adopted novel ways to reach out to the people in spite of all the resistance from the government. We organised blood banks, even though we were lathi-charged…. those who were writing the epitaph of the Communist movement, were answered by the work of the Red Volunteers who worked selflessly for the people.”

The CPI(M) is facing its worst ever crisis at present in West Bengal after losing power in 2011 to Trinamool Congress. In spite of a desperate attempt to form a united opposition—Sanyukta Morcha—with the Congress and the Indian Secular Front, the Left failed to win a single seat in the 2021 Assembly election. However, recent civic elections have shown the party showing signs of regrouping and consolidating. In fact, the Left’s vote share was marginally better than the BJP’s, the main Opposition, in the municipal elections.