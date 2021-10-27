Chandrababu Naidu calls on the President, wants imposition of President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh

N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), called on President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 and demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that the current situation in Andhra Pradesh called for the invocation of Article 356 of the Constitution, Chandrababu Naidu said in his representation to President Kovind: “As you are well aware, Article 356 is not something to be imposed in a cavalier fashion. The TDP itself does not condone its imposition except in grave circumstances. We strongly urge you to see the current situation in Andhra Pradesh.”

Chandrababu Naidu and his party colleagues have been under attack recently from the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that state-sponsored terror had reached “unimaginable heights” and was threatening democracy, constitutional institutions and the very fabric of the State. He demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the series of attacks on his party’s leaders and offices. The TDP president attached video and photographic evidence of the “pre-planned and orchestrated attacks” on the TDP party offices and opposition leaders in his representation. He has also sought Central police protection for the principal opposition party leaders.

He alleged that his party was the target of the attacks since it had been raising concerns over the growing availability of illegal drugs in the State. He said the recent seizure of almost 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat was linked to a company registered in Vijayawada, that Andhra Pradesh had become a hub of drug mafia operations and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged criminal networks operating in the State. Seeking President Kovind’s intervention to stop the supply of drugs from Andhra Pradesh to the rest of the country, Chandrababu Naidu claimed that cannabis worth Rs.8,000 crore was being cultivated in around 2,500 acres in the State.

The TDP leader also sought the recall of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that there was a collusion between the State’s top cop and the ruling YSRCP. Naidu accused the State police force of remaining a mute spectator when his party’s offices were under attack.