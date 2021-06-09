CET scores alone to determine admission to professional courses in Karnataka this year

Addressing a press conference on June 8, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, said that only Common Entrance Test (CET) scores will count for admission to professional courses this year. Dr Ashwathnarayan said: “Since the PUC [Pre-University Course] exams were cancelled [because of COVID-19] this year, admission to all professional courses including engineering will be determined only by the CET scores secured by a candidate.” The admission to medical and dental courses will also be determined only by the CET scores.

Under the usual pattern for admission to professional courses in Karnataka, the final rank of the student is determined after giving equal weightage to the marks secured in PUC and CET, but that will not be the norm this year.

Dr Ashwathnarayan said: “Registrations for CET will be opened on June 15 and the test will be conducted on August 28 [Biology and Mathematics] and 29 [Physics and Chemistry]. The Kannada test will be held on August 30. All the candidates who have passed the science subject in PUC are eligible to appear for CET. I was advised by Suresh Kumar, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education to follow this policy, which will be in effect only this year.” He also added that there will not be any change in the pattern of the CET paper.

This year, all the PUC students got promoted because of the cancellation of exams. This means that a larger group of students will become eligible for the CET this year. “All these years, out of the 6 lakh or 7 lakh students, about 4 lakh to 5 lakh students would pass II PUC, but this year, the situation is completely different as all the students stand promoted,” the Minister said.