Centre arranges meeting of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana chief secretaries on January 12 to discuss contentious issues

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting of the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 12. The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Secretary and on the anvil are the numerous issues pending before the two States. A communication regarding the meeting has been dispatched to the two States by Lalita T. Hedaoo, Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the contentious issues between the two States are the sharing of Krishna waters, the shifting of the headquarters of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) from Hyderabad, payment of power dues from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, apportionment of assets and liabilities of government corporations, and bifurcation of institutions and companies listed in Schedule XI and X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

On December 28 Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry for Water Resources, conducted a review meeting, via video conferencing, with the two chief secretaries. Both States are yet to implement the Centre’s July 2021 gazette notification on the jurisdiction of the GRMB and the KRMB and providing the two boards with the required authority for the administration, regulation, operation and maintenance of listed irrigation and power projects on the two rivers.

The Union Water Resources Secretary also pointed out that neither State had deposited the seed money of Rs.200 crore each to the two newly constituted water boards even five months after they were notified.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have come up with a slew of objections. Telangana, for instance, argues that inclusion of projects which do not share common interest would complicate the implementation of the notification. Andhra Pradesh has raised strong objections to Telangana’s power generation projects and Telangana has protested against what it terms are illegal irrigation projects taken up by Andhra Pradesh on the Krishna.

Besides the sharing of Krishna waters, the two States have also been at logger heads over payment of power dues. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the Centre in July regarding the non-payment of power dues amounting to Rs.6,111.88 crore from the Telangana government. However, the Telangana government claimed that it had to receive Rs.4,457 crore power dues from Andhra Pradesh.