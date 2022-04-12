Central government counters Telangana government’s allegations of ‘discriminatory’ rice procurement policy towards the State

Even as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is busy lambasting the Centre for what he alleges is a discriminatory and unfair paddy procurement policy towards his State, the Centre has hit back.

In a categorical rebuttal of Chandrashekar Rao’s allegations, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has said that the Centre followed a single procurement policy throughout the country and even “from Punjab, where the procurement of rice is maximum”, the Centre had “not procured parboiled rice”.

Stating that there were approximately 40 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pandey disclosed that it was the Telangana government which had stated in writing that it will not supply parboiled rice to the FCI.

Explaining that Telangana is a State that produced parboiled rice but did not consume it, delivering the stocks to the FCI, Sudhanshu Pandey said: “The Centre does not buy paddy from any State. It only buys raw rice and very little parboiled rice.”

Pandey sought to lay the blame for the controversy squarely at Telangana’s door when he disclosed that it was decided at a meeting of Food Secretaries last August that “no parboiled rice would be accepted from any State for the Central pool during the 2021-22 kharif marketing season (KMS) due to the burgeoning parboiled stock”.

The Food Secretary also blamed Telangana for not furnishing details on the procurement and packaging estimates for rabi in 2021-22 by February 2022. He said that despite several reminders, the Telangana government was yet to submit the proposals.

According to him, the Centre had initially purchased 24.5 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana through the FCI in 2021, but on the request of the Chandrashekar Rao government had procured additional quantities.

Sudhanshu Pandey said that out of the total parboiled rice procurement of 88.37 lakh tonnes during both the kharif and rabi seasons in 2020-21, 48.85 lakh tonnes was procured from Telangana alone, accounting for more than half of the total procurement of parboiled rice.

During the same period, the FCI also procured parboiled rice from Odisha (17.7 lakh tonnes), Chhattisgarh (15.95 lakh tonnes), and Andhra Pradesh (4.29 lakh tonnes).

The Centre has highlighted the point that the Telangana government can easily obtain raw rice converted from millers instead of parboiled rice and supply it to the Central pool.