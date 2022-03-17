CBI files supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four IAF officers

Former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four senior Indian Air Force officers have been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 16 in the Rs.3,546 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter procurement scam. The four IAF officers named by the CBI are: Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar, Group Captain Sanjay Anand Kunte, Group Captain N. Santosh and Wing Commander Thomas Mathew.

Shashi Kant Sharma, a 1976 batch Bihar cadre Indian Administrative Services officer, was appointed as Joint Secretary (Air) in the Ministry of Defence in 2003. This was around the time when the proposal to procure 12 new helicopters to ferry VVIPs was gathering pace. The proposal for the new helicopters was meant to be an alternative to the IAF’s existing Soviet-built Mi-8 helicopters. The nearly Rs.3,600 crore deal to procure the 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters was signed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2010.

Allegations of wrong-doing in the deal first surfaced in Italy when Bruno Spagnolini, chief operating officer of AgustaWestland, was held by Italian authorities on charges that his company had secured the order after bribing middlemen.

In India, the investigation into the allegations of bribes in the deal was taken over by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team in 2016. The CBI filed the first charge sheet in the case in September 2017, naming former Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi and 11 others. The CBI followed this with another charge sheet in September 2020 against alleged middleman Christian Michel and others.The agency had sought the government’s permission in 2020 to prosecute the government officials and entities who were allegedly involved in the deal. The names of Shashi Kant Sharma and others had been left out for want of government sanction.

The CBI alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen, bureaucrats and even politicians to swing the procurement in favour of the AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters, which were ineligible since the rotary wing platform did not meet the 6,000-metre operational ceiling/air staff qualitative requirements set by the IAF.

According to the CBI, Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, who was then the Chief of the Air Force, had recommended a reduction in the operational ceiling of the helicopters from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres, thereby allowing the AgustaWestland machine to qualify. The CBI claimed that those named in the charge sheet had rejected several vendors who had offered a platform at a cheaper cost at the behest of top executives from Italian aviation major Finmeccanica and its British subsidiary AgustaWestland and instead pumped for the purchase of the AWA101 helicopters.

The CBI further alleged that top executives from Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland had engaged the services of three middlemen—Christian Michel, Guido Haschke and Carlos Gerosa. These middlemen allegedly paid bribes to Air Chief Marshal Tyagi and three of his cousins. Michel was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (E.D.) had earlier alleged that AgustaWestland had set aside 70 million euros to be transferred to companies floated by the alleged middlemen. Of this, they allegedly paid kickbacks of around 42.27 million euros (approximately seven per cent of the Rs.3,546 crore deal) to firms belonging to Christian Michel for his services in swinging the deal. Alleged middleman Haschke was to receive 28 million euros.