Callaway Golf to set up DigiTech Centre in Hyderabad

Callaway Golf, the world’s premium golf brand, has announced the setting up of a DigiTech Centre in Hyderabad. The March 22 announcement came during a meeting of Callaway Golf’s top executives with K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana Industries and Information Technology Minister, at San Diego, in the United States. The Minister is currently in the United States leading a delegation that is scouting for investment. The delegation includes Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Telangana Industries Department.

Callaway Golf has annual revenues of $3.2 billion. Besides its portfolio of golfing equipment, which includes top of the line drivers, irons, fairway woods, rescues, putters, wedges, and gloves, Callaway Golf and its brands are a marque presence in lifestyle essentials and performance golf apparel.

According to officials in the Telangana Industries Department, the Callaway Golf DigiTech Centre in Hyderabad will start functioning with an initial technically skilled workforce of around 300 software professionals. The DigiTech Centre will provide information technology backed support for Callaway Golf’s global operations. The centre will also supplement Callaway Golf’s data analytics operations.

Rama Rao and his delegation met with Callaway Golf’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brain Lynch and the global golf major’s Chief Information Officer Sai Koorapati.

Industries Department officials said that Callaway Golf had zeroed in on Hyderabad for their technology centre after evaluating several cities across the globe. Officials are hoping that the golf major’s advent into Telangana will spur other prospective global sports companies and brands to look at Hyderabad as a hub to set up their technology centres.