Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Bhadu Sheikh’s murder, which triggered the Rampurhat massacre

In a major development relating to the Rampurhat violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 8 to probe the murder of Trinamool Congress gram panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh, whose killing had triggered the massacre at Bogtui village in Rampurhat. Earlier, on March 25, the High Court had directed the CBI to take over the Rampurhat violence case from the State police.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj pointed out that the massacre at Bogtui village in which nine people, including seven women and a child, were burnt to death, and the murder of Bhadu Sheikh were inextricably linked. In its order, the court said: “It is also worth noting if one agency investigates both the incidents then not only it will be easier to unearth the truth but it will also facilitate trial before the same competent court…. We are of the opinion that the said object can be more appropriately achieved if the incident of murder of Bhadu Sk is also investigated by the CBI along with the incident of burning of houses and murder of villagers of Bogtui which took place shortly thereafter. The second incident prima facie seems to be the fall out of first incident.”

On March 21, around 8:30 p.m., Bhadu Sheikh, an influential Trinamool leader in the Rampurhat region and the deputy pradhan of Barshal gram panchayat, was killed in a bomb attack near Bogtui village. In the retaliatory violence that followed almost immediately, Bhadu’s followers and associates went on a rampage, setting fire to several houses and burning to death nine villagers. Though the State government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the case from the SIT on March 25. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj had then observed: “...We are of the opinion that facts and circumstances of the case demand that in the interest of justice and to instill confidence in the society and to have fair investigation to dig out the truth it is necessary to hand over the investigation to the CBI.”

Referring to the report the CBI placed before the High Court on April 7, the judges said that prima facie the report suggested that the “brutal incident of burning and killing at Bogtui village is the direct fall out of killing of Bhadu Sk”. According to the court, the report also suggested that the violence was the “outcome of the rivalry amongst the members of two groups in the village and that burning of the houses resulting into death of 8 persons was retaliatory plan”. The court ordered the CBI to submit a report on both the cases on May 2.

Three CBI probes on political violence

In the span of just two weeks, the High Court has ordered a CBI probe in three cases of political violence. On April 4, it ordered the CBI to take over the investigation of the murder of Congress Councillor Tapan Kandu in Jhalda, Purulia. On March 13, Kandu was shot dead by motorbike-riding assailants. Adjudicating upon a plea moved by Tapan Kandu’s widow, Purnima, judge Rajasekhar Mantha said: “...there is need for instilling faith of the public at large in any investigation that involves serious crimes. Given the gravity and politically sensitive nature of the crime, the public at large need to see that the Rule of Law is still alive and functioning. Justice must also be seen to be done.” Purnima Kandu had gone to court demanding a CBI investigation, as she alleged that the local police were involved in her husband’s murder. In his order, the judge also said: “The State Investigative Agencies appear to have done quick work, but there are some glaring omissions in the investigation….”