Cabinet Committee on Security clears Rs.3,887 crore deal to buy 15 light combat helicopters from HAL

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) at a cost of Rs.3,887 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs.377 crore.

The CCS, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30, cleared the procurement of the limited series production variant of the LCH. Sources in the Ministry of Defence said that while 10 helicopters will be for the Indian Air Force (IAF) five will be deployed in the Indian Army.

Indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by HAL, the LCH’s limited series production variant is a state of the art modern combat helicopter, containing approximately 45 per cent of indigenous content by value. This will be progressively increased to more than 55 per cent in the series production version.

The LCH is equipped with capabilities that allow it to perform a variety of roles and is equipped and integrated with state of the art technologies and systems that are compatible with stealth features. It is also capable of undertaking high altitude bunker busting operations and lending support to ground forces. It is a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of both the IAF and the Indian Army.

Officials from HAL said that the production of the LCH will reduce the Indian Armed Forces’ dependence on imports for their combat helicopters. Light combat helicopters are already in the government’s import embargo list.