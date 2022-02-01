Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs.5.25 lakh crore for Defence, to focus on ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence equipment

In a move designed to give a fillip to India’s domestic defence industry and a greater thrust towards “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in defence equipment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed earmarking 68 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget for buying from Indian entities.

The total budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Defence for the 2022-23 financial year has seen a nine per cent increase year-on-year, totalling to Rs.5.25 lakh crore (Rs.5,25,166.15 crore); up from Rs.4.78 lakh crore (Rs.4,78,196) crore in the 2021-22 financial year. While a major chunk of the defence budget is consumed by the capital outlay and revenue expenditure, which consists of small acquisitions, spares and maintenance, pensions also gobble up a large portion of the budget.

The capital outlay for the defence sector has seen a considerable increase from Rs.1.35 lakh crore (Rs.1,35,060 crore) in the 2021-22 budget to Rs.1.52 lakh crore (Rs.1,52,369 crore). As per the revised estimates for 2021-22, the defence capital expenditure stood at Rs 1,38,850 crore.

The total outlay in the 2022 Union Budget for capital and revenue expenditure totals to Rs.3.85 lakh crore (Rs.3,85,370 crore), an increase of around 11 per cent over the 2021-22 budget allocation. Interestingly, as against the revised estimates of Rs 3.68 lakh crore (Rs.3,68,418 crore) for 2021-22, the actual expenditure on defence was Rs.3.40 lakh crore (Rs.3,40,094 crore).

The 2022-23 Budget has allocated Rs.2.33 lakh crore (Rs.2,33,000 crore) towards payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments under revenue expenditure. Defence Pensions has an allocation of Rs.1,19,696 crore, while pensions for the Ministry of Defence’s civilian pensioners has an allocation of Rs.20,100 crore.

The Finance Minister said in her budget speech: “Our government is committed to reducing imports and promoting Atmanirbharta in equipment for the Armed Forces. Sixty-eight per cent of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for the domestic industry in 2022-23, up from 58 per cent in 2021-22.... Artificial intelligence, geospatial systems and drones, semiconductors and its ecosystem, space economy, genomics and pharmaceuticals, green energy, and clean mobility systems have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernise the country.”

The Minister’s speech also laid stress on expanding India’s defence research and development (R&D) base by setting aside around 25 per cent of its R&D budget for collaborating with the private industry, start-ups and academia. Private sector entities will be encouraged to jointly design, develop and even manufacture defence platforms and military equipment jointly with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and other organisations from the public sector. To facilitate this collaboration, the Minister has proposed that an exclusive special purpose vehicle (SPV) be set up.