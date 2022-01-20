BrahMos cruise missile with an increased indigenous content test-fired

Brahmos Aerospace successfully flight-tested a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with an increased indigenous content, including a modified control system that is fine-tuned to achieve enhanced capability. The missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast at 10.30 a.m today. The test was yet another major milestone in the BrahMos programme.

Said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence: “The launch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with improved performance was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with teams from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In this text-book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives.”

According to officials with the BrahMos programme, the missile met all mission objectives. Said the spokesperson: “The missile was equipped with advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance. The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability. The flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed including on ships along the eastern coast.”

The teams from the DRDO and Brahmos Aerospace were also joined by officials from the Russian Federation’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture between the NPO Mashinostroyeniya and the DRDO.