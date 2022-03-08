Botcha Satyanarayana, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, says Parliament did not endorse Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh

The controversy over Amaravati as the sole capital city of Andhra Pradesh was stoked further on March 7 when a senior Minister in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government alleged that Parliament did not endorse Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, asserted that when Parliament passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014, it did so without identifying any city as the capital city for the residuary State that was left after the creation of Telangana. Satyanarayana added that Parliament had mandated that both the Telugu States make use of Hyderabad as their joint capital for a period of 10 years. According to the Minister, Andhra Pradesh, by right of that decision by Parliament, is entitled to continue administering the State from Hyderabad right until 2024. Said Satyanarayana: “Hyderabad is the joint capital city for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till 2024 as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

Reiterating that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre had appointed a five-member “Expert Committee on Andhra Pradesh capital” under the chairmanship of senior bureaucrat K.C. Sivaramakrishnan to advise the State government on where the State’s new capital should be located, the Minister accused the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of ignoring the committee’s report and recommendations and setting up its own committee headed by the then Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.

The Minister’s outburst was yet another pointer to the anger in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the recent verdict by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue of developing Amaravati as the capital city.

Said Satyanarayana: “The Constitution has categorically stated that the legislature has its own right and competency to enact laws. Judiciary is there to review if the laws are not in accordance with the Constitution. If someone says that legislature has no authority to law, it is a debatable issue. We will discuss all the issues in the Assembly.”

The YSRCP reiterated its stand that the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided on Amaravati as the capital city only to suit his own real estate agenda.

Speaking to Frontline, a senior legislator and party functionary said: “The TDP has no public support in Andhra Pradesh. The protestors who are clamoring for Amaravati are not farmers. They arrive in their fancy luxury cars from Kukatpally (an upper middle class suburb located in north western part of Hyderabad). The court has ordered that the capital should be ready in six months. Is that practical? It will take at least five to six years. And anyway, where is the money to built the infrastructure? We need at at least 4 to 5 lakh crore.”