BJP MLA in West Bengal joins Trinamool, the fifth since the Assembly election in May

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost yet another legislator to the Trinamool Congress when Krishna Kalyani, MLA from Raiganj, joined the ruling party on October 27. He was a former Trinamool party president of Uttar Dinajpur and had joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly election. He is the fifth BJP MLA to defect to the Trinamool after the party returned to power for the third consecutive term in the State in May. The other four legislators are Mukul Roy, who won from Krishnanagar Uttar; Tanmoy Ghosh, who won from Bishnupur; Biswajit Das, who won from Bagda; and Soumen Roy, who won from Kaliaganj. Clearly, the BJP is at present finding it difficult to keep its flock together.

Addressing a press conference after joining the Trinamool, Krishna Kalyani said, “There is no appreciation for good work in the BJP, neither is there any atmosphere to carry out good work; there is only conspiracy. One cannot win political battles with this weapon of conspiracy alone. To win political battles one needs to do development work and provide service to the people like the leader of the Maa Maati Maanush (mother, earth and humanity –Trinamool’s political catchword) government Mamata Banerjee has been doing.”

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of bringing hardship upon the lives of the common people. “While the BJP, with its policies, is not allowing the common housewife to put away some savings for a rainy day, our leader (Mamata Banerjee) is providing them financial relief through schemes like Kanyashree, Ruposhree, Laxmir Bhandar…. Mamata Banerjee has delivered on all the promises she had made before the election. Seeing her work I was inspired to join the Trinamool Congress,” said Kalyani. He also alleged that he was a victim of conspiracy within the BJP. State BJP president Sukanata Majumdar said the main reason behind Kalyani’s defection was to protect his own business interests.