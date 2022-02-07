BJP hits out at Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad airport

The simmering verbal battle between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took another turn for the worse after Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he landed at the Hyderabad airport on February 5. A communication from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a relatively junior Minister, had been nominated as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister during his visit to the Telangana capital.

Chandrashekar Rao and senior functionaries of his party have been openly attacking the Prime Minister recently, the latest attacks being on the Centre’s failure to allocate adequatae funds and projects to Telangana in the Union budget 2022.

Though officially a statement from Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence, said that Chandrashekar Rao had skipped the reception because he was “suffering from mild fever”, reliable sources said that he had stayed away as a mark of protest against the Centre, for what the TRS sees as its stonewalling of Telangana’s various requests.

The BJP alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister had not only failed to follow protocol, but also “insulted the Prime Minister”. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, president of the State unit of BJP, told mediapersons that the Telangana Chief Minister’s behaviour was “shameful”, and “an affront to the nation”. Sanjay Kumar alleged that insulting the Prime Minister amounted to insulting the entire nation.

Narendra Modi was in Hyderabad to kickstart the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and to dedicate to the nation the Statue of Equality which commemorates Ramanujacharya, the 11th-century Vaishnavaite Bhakti saint. Chandrashekar Rao neither attended nor deputed any of his senior Ministers to share the dais with the Prime Minister.

A day after the Prime Minister’s visit, the verbal rumble saw a further escalation with K.T. Rama Rao, TRS working president, tweeting: “Icon of partiality unveiled statue of equality and irony just died a billion deaths. ” T. Raja Singh, leader of the BJP in the Telangana Assembly, termed Rama Rao’s tweet as a “Burnol moment”.

After Modi’s visit, Bhatti Vikramarka, the Congress’ legislature party leader, accused the Prime Minister of neglecting the southern States. Bhatti said: “The Modi government is hell-bent on providing funds only to the north Indian and poll-bound States and is doing injustice to south-Indian States, particularly Telangana.”